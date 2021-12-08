Lovesac: Q3 Earnings Insights
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lovesac beat estimated earnings by 142.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.4, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $41,936,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.63, which was followed by a 7.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lovesac's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.58
|0.58
|-0.88
|EPS Actual
|0.55
|0.13
|1.37
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|90.97M
|75.06M
|116.13M
|66.14M
|Revenue Actual
|102.45M
|82.92M
|129.68M
|74.74M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News