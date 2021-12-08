United Natural Foods: Q1 Earnings Insights
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Natural Foods beat estimated earnings by 73.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.56, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $324,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38, which was followed by a 8.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Natural Foods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.88
|0.81
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|1.18
|0.94
|1.25
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|6.85B
|6.82B
|6.91B
|6.81B
|Revenue Actual
|6.74B
|6.62B
|6.89B
|6.67B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News