Recap: Toll Brothers Q4 Earnings
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Toll Brothers beat estimated earnings by 21.29%, reporting an EPS of $3.02 versus an estimate of $2.49, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $495,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 4.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Toll Brothers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.54
|0.80
|0.47
|1.23
|EPS Actual
|1.87
|1.01
|0.76
|1.55
|Revenue Estimate
|2.23B
|1.77B
|1.35B
|2.10B
|Revenue Actual
|2.25B
|1.93B
|1.56B
|2.55B
