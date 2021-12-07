 Skip to main content

Recap: Toll Brothers Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 5:12pm   Comments
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Toll Brothers beat estimated earnings by 21.29%, reporting an EPS of $3.02 versus an estimate of $2.49, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $495,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 4.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Toll Brothers's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.54 0.80 0.47 1.23
EPS Actual 1.87 1.01 0.76 1.55
Revenue Estimate 2.23B 1.77B 1.35B 2.10B
Revenue Actual 2.25B 1.93B 1.56B 2.55B

