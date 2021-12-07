Recap: ReneSola Q3 Earnings
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ReneSola missed estimated earnings by 50%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.04, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5,791,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ReneSola's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|-0.02
|-0.01
|0
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.05
|0
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|20.63M
|19.04M
|24.64M
|9.90M
|Revenue Actual
|18.53M
|22.77M
|16.81M
|9.75M
