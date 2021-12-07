 Skip to main content

Recap: ReneSola Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 5:11pm   Comments
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ReneSola missed estimated earnings by 50%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.04, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,791,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ReneSola's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.02 -0.01 0
EPS Actual 0.11 0.05 0 0.05
Revenue Estimate 20.63M 19.04M 24.64M 9.90M
Revenue Actual 18.53M 22.77M 16.81M 9.75M

