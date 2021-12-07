Recap: Dave & Buster's Enter Q3 Earnings
Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dave & Buster's Enter beat estimated earnings by 75%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.12, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $208,924,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49, which was followed by a 1.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dave & Buster's Enter's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|-0.16
|-1.25
|-1.11
|EPS Actual
|1.07
|0.40
|-1.19
|-0.99
|Revenue Estimate
|356.61M
|257.98M
|101.74M
|109.36M
|Revenue Actual
|377.64M
|265.34M
|116.82M
|109.05M
