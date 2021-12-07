PagerDuty: Q3 Earnings Insights

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PagerDuty beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.09, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $17,988,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 6.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PagerDuty's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.09 -0.11 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.08 -0.07 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 65.56M 61.95M 57.43M 52.54M Revenue Actual 67.54M 63.59M 59.28M 53.77M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

PagerDuty management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $-0.1 and $-0.09 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -35.71% in quarter-over-quarter growth for PagerDuty, a bearish signal to many investors.

