Here's How Much $1000 Invested In AMETEK 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 12:08pm   Comments
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 11.34% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000.00 In AME: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 221.31 shares of AMETEK at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in AME would have produced an average annual return of 18.7%. Currently, AMETEK has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion.

AMETEK's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000.00 investment would be worth $34,022.79 today based on a price of $141.27 for AME at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 30X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

