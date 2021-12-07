SRAX Inc. Reports Record Q3; Raises Q4 Top-Line Guidance

SRAX reported their 3Q21 quarterly results on November 15, 2021

The company reported 3Q21 revenues of $8.3 million, +219% YoY, and +8% QoQ

SRAX also reported that their 3Q21 EBITDA net loss narrowed to -$790k, with the company simultaneously revealing that their gross margin had widened to 78%

SRAX’s investor intelligence platform, Sequire announced that its subscribers had swelled to 250 companies as of 3Q21, up from 225 companies at the end of the second quarter

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, recently published its third-quarter 2021 quarterly results on Monday, November 15th (https://ibn.fm/vC1PH). SRAX reported third-quarter revenues of $8.3 million, a figure which was up 219% year-over-year and 8% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The company also seized on the opportunity to update its corporate revenue guidance, guiding for $10.1 million in Q4 revenues, whilst simultaneously re-affirming their fiscal year 2021 guidance and raising its target to $31.5 million.

SRAX’s stellar third-quarter continues a trend that has seen the company’s financial returns go from strength to strength over the past year. The company comfortably met their revised Q3 revenue guidance of $8.3 million, which had been upgraded following the release of Q2 results, whilst concurrently announcing Sequire’s 3Q21 bookings of…

