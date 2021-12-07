 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of Lovesac's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 10:21am   Comments
Share:
A Preview Of Lovesac's Earnings

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-12-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Lovesac will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.40.

Lovesac bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.63, which was followed by a 7.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lovesac's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.58 0.58 -0.88
EPS Actual 0.55 0.13 1.37 0.16
Price Change % 7.7% 4.77% 2.6% 0.82%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Lovesac were trading at $63.29 as of December 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (LOVE)

Price Over Earnings Overview: Lovesac
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Notable Lovesac Insider Makes $3.7M Sale
Notable Lovesac Insider Makes $3.8M Sale
Lovesac Insider Trades $110K In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings