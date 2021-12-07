 Skip to main content

Earnings Outlook For Phreesia
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-12-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Phreesia will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.38.

Phreesia bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.38, which was followed by a 9.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Phreesia's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.17 -0.1 -0.09
EPS Actual -0.48 -0.11 -0.1 -0.09
Price Change % -9.8% 9.34% -0.12% 1.37%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Phreesia were trading at $53.29 as of December 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

