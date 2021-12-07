Designer Brands: Q3 Earnings Insights
Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Designer Brands beat estimated earnings by 53.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.56, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $200,597,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 3.03% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Designer Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|-0.18
|-0.68
|-0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.12
|-0.53
|-0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|751.21M
|651.00M
|623.77M
|650.63M
|Revenue Actual
|817.34M
|703.15M
|609.35M
|652.87M
