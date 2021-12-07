Designer Brands: Q3 Earnings Insights

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Designer Brands beat estimated earnings by 53.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.56, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $200,597,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 3.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Designer Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.24 -0.18 -0.68 -0.48 EPS Actual 0.56 0.12 -0.53 -0.26 Revenue Estimate 751.21M 651.00M 623.77M 650.63M Revenue Actual 817.34M 703.15M 609.35M 652.87M

