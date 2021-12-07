 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Designer Brands: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 7:34am   Comments
Share:
Designer Brands: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Designer Brands beat estimated earnings by 53.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.56, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $200,597,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 3.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Designer Brands's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.24 -0.18 -0.68 -0.48
EPS Actual 0.56 0.12 -0.53 -0.26
Revenue Estimate 751.21M 651.00M 623.77M 650.63M
Revenue Actual 817.34M 703.15M 609.35M 652.87M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (DBI)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Following Monday's Rally
5 Stocks To Watch For December 7, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For December 7, 2021
Preview: Designer Brands's Earnings
A Look Into Designer Brands's Debt
The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys Included Asana, Designer Brands, Evergy And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com