Recap: AutoZone Q1 Earnings

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AutoZone beat estimated earnings by 23.1%, reporting an EPS of $25.69 versus an estimate of $20.87, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $515,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $5.85, which was followed by a 2.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AutoZone's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 29.87 20.14 12.84 17.77 EPS Actual 35.72 26.48 14.93 18.61 Revenue Estimate 4.56B 3.26B 2.76B 3.16B Revenue Actual 4.91B 3.65B 2.91B 3.15B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.