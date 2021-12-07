Recap: AutoZone Q1 Earnings
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AutoZone beat estimated earnings by 23.1%, reporting an EPS of $25.69 versus an estimate of $20.87, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $515,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $5.85, which was followed by a 2.48% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AutoZone's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|29.87
|20.14
|12.84
|17.77
|EPS Actual
|35.72
|26.48
|14.93
|18.61
|Revenue Estimate
|4.56B
|3.26B
|2.76B
|3.16B
|Revenue Actual
|4.91B
|3.65B
|2.91B
|3.15B
