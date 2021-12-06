Here's How Much $100 Invested In SS&C Technologies Hldgs 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.85% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100.00 In SSNC: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 12.29 shares of SS&C Technologies Hldgs at the time with $100.00. This investment in SSNC would have produced an average annual return of 24.87%. Currently, SS&C Technologies Hldgs has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion.

SS&C Technologies Hldgs's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $100.00 in SS&C Technologies Hldgs you would have approximately $989.35 today.

In other words, you would have more than 90X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

