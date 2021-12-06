 Skip to main content

AeroVironment's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 10:24am   Comments
AeroVironment's Earnings Outlook

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-12-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AeroVironment will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.62.

AeroVironment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 12.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AeroVironment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.24 0.81 0.31
EPS Actual -0.17 1.04 0.14 0.48
Price Change % -12.8% -8.85% 2.13% -2.22%

Stock Performance

Shares of AeroVironment were trading at $77.75 as of December 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

