 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview For Alico
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 10:24am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview For Alico

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-12-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Alico will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.48.

Alico bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 1.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alico's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.33 1.02 -0.21
EPS Actual 0.51 0.66 -0.23 -0.42
Price Change % -1.5% -2.19% 1.15% -0.57%

Stock Performance

Shares of Alico were trading at $35.01 as of December 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (ALCO)

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks
A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings