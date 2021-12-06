 Skip to main content

AutoZone Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 10:22am   Comments
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-12-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AutoZone will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $20.87.

AutoZone bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $5.85, which was followed by a 2.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AutoZone's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 29.87 20.14 12.84 17.77
EPS Actual 35.72 26.48 14.93 18.61
Price Change % 2.48% -0.74% -0.02% 3.71%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone were trading at $1863 as of December 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 70.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

