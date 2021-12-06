Recap: DLH Hldgs Q4 Earnings
DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DLH Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.22, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $14,491,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.79% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DLH Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.14
|0.13
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.19
|0.13
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|62.00M
|58.00M
|55.25M
|55.17M
|Revenue Actual
|61.55M
|61.51M
|57.85M
|50.69M
