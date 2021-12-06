Recap: DLH Hldgs Q4 Earnings

DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DLH Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.22, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $14,491,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DLH Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.14 0.13 0.15 EPS Actual 0.21 0.19 0.13 0.15 Revenue Estimate 62.00M 58.00M 55.25M 55.17M Revenue Actual 61.55M 61.51M 57.85M 50.69M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.