Recap: Science Applications Intl Q3 Earnings
Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Science Applications Intl beat estimated earnings by 23.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.85 versus an estimate of $1.5, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $80,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.5, which was followed by a 2.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Science Applications Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.47
|1.51
|1.45
|1.53
|EPS Actual
|1.97
|1.94
|1.67
|1.62
|Revenue Estimate
|1.79B
|1.81B
|1.78B
|1.83B
|Revenue Actual
|1.84B
|1.88B
|1.72B
|1.82B
