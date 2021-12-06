 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Science Applications Intl Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 8:01am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Science Applications Intl Q3 Earnings

 

Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Science Applications Intl beat estimated earnings by 23.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.85 versus an estimate of $1.5, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $80,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.5, which was followed by a 2.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Science Applications Intl's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.47 1.51 1.45 1.53
EPS Actual 1.97 1.94 1.67 1.62
Revenue Estimate 1.79B 1.81B 1.78B 1.83B
Revenue Actual 1.84B 1.88B 1.72B 1.82B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SAIC)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Higher; Crude Oil Up 2%
5 Stocks To Watch For December 6, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For December 6, 2021
Preview: Science Applications Intl's Earnings
What Does Science Applications Intl's Debt Look Like?
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Science Applications Intl
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com