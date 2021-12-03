Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Bio-Techne Stock In The Last 5 Years

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.84% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000.00 In TECH: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 9.4 shares of Bio-Techne at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in TECH would have produced an average annual return of 33.13%. Currently, Bio-Techne has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion.

Bio-Techne's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $1,000.00 in Bio-Techne you would have approximately $4,322.74 today.

In other words, you would have more than quadrupled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

