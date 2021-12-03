Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Marvell Technology 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 27.42% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000.00 In MRVL: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 71.28 shares of Marvell Technology at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in MRVL would have produced an average annual return of 42.71%. Currently, Marvell Technology has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion.

Marvell Technology's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $1,000.00 in Marvell Technology you would have approximately $6,206.66 today.

In other words, you would have more than 60X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.