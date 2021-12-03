 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Eli Lilly Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 12:18pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Eli Lilly Stock In The Last 5 Years

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.11% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000.00 In LLY: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 14.87 shares of Eli Lilly at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in LLY would have produced an average annual return of 29.4%. Currently, Eli Lilly has a market capitalization of $235.38 billion.

Eli Lilly's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000.00 investment would be worth $4,060.22 today based on a price of $246.06 for LLY at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than quadrupled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (LLY)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Protagonist Pulls Plug On Phase 1 Asset, Xenon Aces Mid-Stage Epilepsy Study, Esperion Prices Offering
3 Pharma Stocks Morgan Stanley Says Will Be Omicron Variant Beneficiaries
These Biotech Companies Are Attempting to Use Improved Antibody Technology in the Fight To Eradicate COVID-19
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Cano Health, Moderna And More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2021
Mobile Mental Health: Coming to a Home Near You?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com