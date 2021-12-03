 Skip to main content

Smith & Wesson Brands's Return on Invested Capital Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 10:33am   Comments
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) earned $65.39 million, a 34.53% increase from the preceding quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands's sales decreased to $230.48 million, a 16.07% change since Q1. In Q1, Smith & Wesson Brands earned $99.89 million, and total sales reached $274.61 million.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, Smith & Wesson Brands posted an ROIC of 33.29%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Smith & Wesson Brands, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 33.29% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Smith & Wesson Brands reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.13/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $1.32/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

