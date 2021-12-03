Genesco: Q3 Earnings Insights
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Genesco beat estimated earnings by 82.95%, reporting an EPS of $2.36 versus an estimate of $1.29, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $121,266,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.06, which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Genesco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.52
|1.96
|-0.14
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|0.79
|2.76
|0.85
|Revenue Estimate
|517.76M
|449.15M
|617.55M
|457.21M
|Revenue Actual
|555.18M
|538.70M
|636.80M
|479.28M
