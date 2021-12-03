 Skip to main content

Genesco: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 10:18am   Comments
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Genesco beat estimated earnings by 82.95%, reporting an EPS of $2.36 versus an estimate of $1.29, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $121,266,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.06, which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Genesco's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.52 1.96 -0.14
EPS Actual 1.05 0.79 2.76 0.85
Revenue Estimate 517.76M 449.15M 617.55M 457.21M
Revenue Actual 555.18M 538.70M 636.80M 479.28M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

