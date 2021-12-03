Genesco: Q3 Earnings Insights

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Genesco beat estimated earnings by 82.95%, reporting an EPS of $2.36 versus an estimate of $1.29, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $121,266,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.06, which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Genesco's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.52 1.96 -0.14 EPS Actual 1.05 0.79 2.76 0.85 Revenue Estimate 517.76M 449.15M 617.55M 457.21M Revenue Actual 555.18M 538.70M 636.80M 479.28M

