 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hibbett Stock Gains After Q3 Beat, Solid Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 9:18am   Comments
Share:
Hibbett Stock Gains After Q3 Beat, Solid Outlook
  • Hibbett Inc (NASDAQ: HIBB) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 15.2% year-on-year, to $381.72 million, beating the analyst consensus of $360.63 million.
  • Comparable sales increased 13% versus last year, as brick and mortar comparable sales increased 11.6% and e-commerce sales rose 22.3%.
  • Comparable sales increased 37.4% on a two-year basis versus the 13 weeks ended November 2, 2019.
  • EPS of $1.68 beat the analyst consensus of $1.57.
  • The gross margin contracted 200 basis points Y/Y to 36.3%, reflecting increased freight and transportation costs.
  • The operating margin contracted 120 basis points to 8.8%, and operating income for the quarter rose 0.7% to $33.4 million.
  • Hibbett held $29.7 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021.
  • Inventory at Q3 end was $258.8 million, a 22.8% increase over last year. Store count at the end of Q3 was 1,086 versus 1,074 last year.
  • Outlook: Hibbett raised FY22 EPS outlook to $11.70 - $11.90 (prior view $11.00 - $11.50) versus the consensus of $11.00.
  • The company expects Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.85 - $2.05, above the consensus of $1.65.
  • Price Action: HIBB shares are trading higher by 8.01% at $77.94 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HIBB)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; All Eyes On Jobs Data
5 Stocks To Watch For December 3, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For December 3, 2021
BofA Downgrades Hibbett On Lower Stimulus, Inventory Challenges
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 2, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com