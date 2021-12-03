5 Stocks To Watch For December 3, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report a quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares fell 5% to $41.45 in after-hours trading.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) said that its board of directors had authorized the company to initiate procedures to delist the company's shares from the New York Stock Exchange. The company, however, announced plans to pursue a listing of its class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. DiDi Global shares slipped 0.1% to close at $7.80 on Thursday.

Analysts are expecting Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to have earned $1.57 per share on revenue of $360.63 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Hibbett shares rose 0.3% to $72.35 in after-hours trading.

