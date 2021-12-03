5 Stocks To Watch For December 3, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report a quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares fell 5% to $41.45 in after-hours trading.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) said that its board of directors had authorized the company to initiate procedures to delist the company’s shares from the New York Stock Exchange. The company, however, announced plans to pursue a listing of its class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. DiDi Global shares slipped 0.1% to close at $7.80 on Thursday.
- Analysts are expecting Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to have earned $1.57 per share on revenue of $360.63 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Hibbett shares rose 0.3% to $72.35 in after-hours trading.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: CEO) Elon Musk sold another 934,091 shares worth around $1.01 billion in order to fulfill his tax obligations, as per filings made with the U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission Thursday. Musk also exercised options to purchase 2.1 million shares of the automaker at $6.24, as per one of the filings. In late November, the company’s CEO had sold $1 billion worth of Tesla shares. Tesla shares fell 1% to $1,073.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY21 forecast. Ulta Beauty shares climbed 5.2% to $403.50 in the after-hours trading session.
