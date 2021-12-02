Recap: DocuSign Q3 Earnings
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DocuSign beat estimated earnings by 26.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.46, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $162,540,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 5.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DocuSign's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.28
|0.22
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.44
|0.37
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|487.50M
|437.81M
|407.65M
|361.15M
|Revenue Actual
|511.84M
|469.08M
|430.90M
|382.92M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings