Recap: DocuSign Q3 Earnings

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DocuSign beat estimated earnings by 26.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.46, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $162,540,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 5.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DocuSign's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.28 0.22 0.13 EPS Actual 0.47 0.44 0.37 0.22 Revenue Estimate 487.50M 437.81M 407.65M 361.15M Revenue Actual 511.84M 469.08M 430.90M 382.92M

