Recap: Tilly's Q3 Earnings

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tilly's beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.33, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $65,821,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 6.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tilly's's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.18 EPS Actual 0.66 0.36 0.29 0.07 Revenue Estimate 187.97M 128.90M 176.23M 130.94M Revenue Actual 201.95M 163.16M 177.92M 140.28M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.