Recap: Tilly's Q3 Earnings
Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tilly's beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.33, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $65,821,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 6.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tilly's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.36
|0.29
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|187.97M
|128.90M
|176.23M
|130.94M
|Revenue Actual
|201.95M
|163.16M
|177.92M
|140.28M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings