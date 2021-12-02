Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Q3 Earnings Insights

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ollie's Bargain Outlet missed estimated earnings by 27.66%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.47, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $30,895,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 6.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ollie's Bargain Outlet's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.63 0.85 0.58 EPS Actual 0.52 0.80 0.97 0.65 Revenue Estimate 435.75M 422.07M 488.37M 406.06M Revenue Actual 415.88M 452.49M 515.76M 414.38M

