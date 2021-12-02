Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Q3 Earnings Insights
Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ollie's Bargain Outlet missed estimated earnings by 27.66%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.47, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $30,895,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 6.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ollie's Bargain Outlet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.63
|0.85
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.80
|0.97
|0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|435.75M
|422.07M
|488.37M
|406.06M
|Revenue Actual
|415.88M
|452.49M
|515.76M
|414.38M
