Marvell Technology: Q3 Earnings Insights
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Marvell Technology beat estimated earnings by 13.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.38, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $460,857,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marvell Technology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.27
|0.29
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.29
|0.29
|0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|1.08B
|804.21M
|794.32M
|750.97M
|Revenue Actual
|1.08B
|832.28M
|797.82M
|750.14M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Marvell Technology management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.35 and $0.41 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -11.63% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Marvell Technology, a bearish signal to many investors.
