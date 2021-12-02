Verint Systems: Q3 Earnings Insights
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Verint Systems beat estimated earnings by 30.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.53, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $104,192,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 1.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Verint Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.35
|0.79
|0.80
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.44
|0.98
|1.02
|Revenue Estimate
|207.74M
|196.52M
|344.66M
|317.14M
|Revenue Actual
|215.63M
|201.94M
|351.43M
|331.12M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings