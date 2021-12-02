Verint Systems: Q3 Earnings Insights

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Verint Systems beat estimated earnings by 30.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.53, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $104,192,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 1.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Verint Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.35 0.79 0.80 EPS Actual 0.58 0.44 0.98 1.02 Revenue Estimate 207.74M 196.52M 344.66M 317.14M Revenue Actual 215.63M 201.94M 351.43M 331.12M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.