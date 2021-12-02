Recap: Domo Q3 Earnings

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Domo beat estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.34, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $11,436,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 8.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Domo's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.43 -0.43 -0.44 EPS Actual -0.30 -0.26 -0.32 -0.40 Revenue Estimate 60.85M 57.49M 54.04M 51.76M Revenue Actual 62.83M 60.06M 56.84M 53.65M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Domo management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $-0.37 and $-0.33 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -9.37% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Domo, a bearish signal to many investors.

