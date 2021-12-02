Recap: Ooma Q3 Earnings

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ooma beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.09, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $6,205,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 14.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ooma's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.08 0.10 0.08 EPS Actual 0.13 0.11 0.12 0.13 Revenue Estimate 46.25M 44.31M 43.28M 41.31M Revenue Actual 47.06M 45.57M 44.26M 42.97M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Ooma management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.08 and $0.11 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -26.92% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Ooma, a bearish signal to many investors.

