 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Signet Jewelers Stock Falls After Q3 Results; Registers 18% Top-Line Growth
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 9:57am   Comments
Share:
Signet Jewelers Stock Falls After Q3 Results; Registers 18% Top-Line Growth

Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE: SIG) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18.3% year-on-year, to $1.54 billion. Same-store sales grew 18.9% versus last year and up 37.2% compared to 3Q FY20.

  • Same-store sales for the North America segment rose 19.8%, and International increased 8.8%.
  • Brick and mortar same-store sales rose 20.3% versus Q3 of FY21 and up 28.8% versus Q3 of FY20. eCommerce sales increased 14.4% Y/Y to $273.1 million.
  • The operating margin was 7%, and the operating income jumped 169.3% Y/Y to $106.9 million.
  • Non-GAAP EPS was $1.43, up from $0.11 last year.
  • Signet generated $483.9 million in operating cash flow and $352.1 million in adjusted free cash flow as of October 30, 2021.
  • Signet held cash and equivalents of $1.5 billion as of October 30, 2021.
  • "While uncertainties remain in the macro environment, our strategies are working as evidenced by strong conversion rates and higher average transaction value," said CEO Virginia C. Drosos.
  • Guidance: Signet sees Q4 sales of $2.40 billion - $2.48 billion and Same-store sales growth of 6% - 9%.
  • The company raised the FY21 sales outlook to $7.41 billion - $7.49 billion (previously $7.04 billion - $7.19 billion). Same store sales growth of 41% -43% (prior view 35% - 38%).
  • Price action: SIG shares are trading lower by 5.62% at $87.46 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SIG)

Earnings Scheduled For December 2, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Chief Executive Officer Of Signet Jewelers Sold $2.3M In Stock
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Signet Stock Hits 52-Week High: Why This Analyst Says Shares Could Reach $140
Where Signet Jewelers Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com