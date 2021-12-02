GMS: Q2 Earnings Insights
GMS (NYSE:GMS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GMS beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.0 versus an estimate of $1.6, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $338,144,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 1.97% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GMS's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.26
|0.82
|0.51
|0.91
|EPS Actual
|1.67
|1.07
|0.60
|0.93
|Revenue Estimate
|975.29M
|858.90M
|728.44M
|809.39M
|Revenue Actual
|1.04B
|932.20M
|751.19M
|812.86M
