GMS: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 7:32am   Comments
GMS: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

GMS (NYSE:GMS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GMS beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.0 versus an estimate of $1.6, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $338,144,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 1.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GMS's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.26 0.82 0.51 0.91
EPS Actual 1.67 1.07 0.60 0.93
Revenue Estimate 975.29M 858.90M 728.44M 809.39M
Revenue Actual 1.04B 932.20M 751.19M 812.86M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

