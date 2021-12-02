 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Toronto-Dominion Bank: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 7:33am   Comments
Share:
Toronto-Dominion Bank: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Toronto-Dominion Bank beat estimated earnings by 6.41%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.56, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $829,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44, which was followed by a 0.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Toronto-Dominion Bank's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.16 1.16 1.16 1.16
EPS Actual 1.60 1.62 1.40 1.21
Revenue Estimate 6.86B 6.86B 6.86B 6.86B
Revenue Actual 8.72B 8.12B 8.29B 7.88B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TD)

Earnings Scheduled For December 2, 2021
The Toronto-Dominion Bank's Earnings Outlook
Earnings Preview For The Toronto-Dominion Bank
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 22, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Fintech Focus For November 2, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com