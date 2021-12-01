 Skip to main content

Five Below: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights  
December 01, 2021 6:01pm
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Five Below beat estimated earnings by 48.28%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.29, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $131,031,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 13.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Five Below's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.11 0.65 2.11 0.20
EPS Actual 1.15 0.88 2.20 0.36
Revenue Estimate 646.93M 551.14M 838.26M 446.01M
Revenue Actual 646.55M 597.82M 858.51M 476.61M

