Five Below: Q3 Earnings Insights
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Five Below beat estimated earnings by 48.28%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.29, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $131,031,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 13.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Five Below's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.11
|0.65
|2.11
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|1.15
|0.88
|2.20
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|646.93M
|551.14M
|838.26M
|446.01M
|Revenue Actual
|646.55M
|597.82M
|858.51M
|476.61M
