CrowdStrike Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CrowdStrike Holdings beat estimated earnings by 70.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.1, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $147,591,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CrowdStrike Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.06
|0.08
|0
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.10
|0.13
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|323.16M
|291.46M
|250.44M
|212.60M
|Revenue Actual
|337.69M
|302.84M
|264.93M
|232.46M
