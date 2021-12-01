 Skip to main content

Recap: Synopsys Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 5:59pm   Comments
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Synopsys beat estimated earnings by 2.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.78, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $127,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 8.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Synopsys's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.78 1.52 1.47 1.57
EPS Actual 1.81 1.70 1.52 1.58
Revenue Estimate 1.05B 988.70M 958.78M 1.03B
Revenue Actual 1.06B 1.02B 970.32M 1.02B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Synopsys management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.75 and $1.8 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -2.47% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Synopsys, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

