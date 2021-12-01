 Skip to main content

$1000 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 10 Years, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 1:16pm   Comments
$1000 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 10 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.16% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000.00 In LOW: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 41.07 shares of Lowe's Companies at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in LOW would have produced an average annual return of 26.05%. Currently, Lowe's Companies has a market capitalization of $169.04 billion.

Lowe's Companies's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000.00 investment would be worth $12,157.24 today based on a price of $250.89 for LOW at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 10X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

