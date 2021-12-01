 Skip to main content

Earnings Outlook For Asana
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Asana will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.26.

Asana bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 15.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Asana's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.27 -0.26 -0.37
EPS Actual -0.23 -0.21 -0.22 -0.34
Price Change % 15.37% 6.52% 6.33% 2.68%

Stock Performance

Shares of Asana were trading at $103.95 as of November 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 270.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

