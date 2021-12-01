Patterson Companies Q2 Earnings Beat Street View, Raises FY22 Adjusted EPS Outlook
- Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ: PDCO) reported Q2 FY22 sales of $1.65 billion, +6.2% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $1.58 billion.
- Dental segment sales reached $622.2 million. Internal sales decreased 2% Y/Y, including a 0.8% decline in consumables and a 3% decline in equipment and software.
- Animal Health segment sales reached $1 billion. Internal sales growth of 16.2% was driven by continued strong performance in companion animals and additional recovery in production animals. It included 15.8% growth in consumables and 37.8% growth in equipment and software.
- The gross margin declined to 19.8% from 20.6% a year ago.
- Patterson Companies reported an adjusted EPS of $0.58, surpassing the consensus of $0.50.
- Guidance: Patterson Companies updated its fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.00 - $2.10, compared to prior guidance of $1.95 - $2.05 and the consensus of $2.03.
- Price Action: PDCO shares are down 0.95% at $31.17 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.