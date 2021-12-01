 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Patterson Companies Q2 Earnings Beat Street View, Raises FY22 Adjusted EPS Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 10:18am   Comments
Share:
Patterson Companies Q2 Earnings Beat Street View, Raises FY22 Adjusted EPS Outlook
  • Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ: PDCOreported Q2 FY22 sales of $1.65 billion, +6.2% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $1.58 billion.
  • Dental segment sales reached $622.2 million. Internal sales decreased 2% Y/Y, including a 0.8% decline in consumables and a 3% decline in equipment and software. 
  • Animal Health segment sales reached $1 billion. Internal sales growth of 16.2% was driven by continued strong performance in companion animals and additional recovery in production animals. It included 15.8% growth in consumables and 37.8% growth in equipment and software. 
  • The gross margin declined to 19.8% from 20.6% a year ago.
  • Patterson Companies reported an adjusted EPS of $0.58, surpassing the consensus of $0.50.
  • Guidance: Patterson Companies updated its fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.00 - $2.10, compared to prior guidance of $1.95 - $2.05 and the consensus of $2.03.
  • Price Action: PDCO shares are down 0.95% at $31.17 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PDCO)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of ADP, Manufacturing Data
Earnings Scheduled For December 1, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com