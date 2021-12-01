Recap: REX American Resources Q3 Earnings

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

REX American Resources beat estimated earnings by 178.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.56 versus an estimate of $0.92, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $78,815,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37, which was followed by a 3.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at REX American Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.94 0.01 0.34 0.21 EPS Actual 1.31 1.30 0.59 1.44 Revenue Estimate 193.00M 149.16M 127.00M 80.00M Revenue Actual 195.84M 164.10M 126.02M 124.25M

