Recap: REX American Resources Q3 Earnings
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
REX American Resources beat estimated earnings by 178.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.56 versus an estimate of $0.92, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $78,815,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37, which was followed by a 3.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at REX American Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.94
|0.01
|0.34
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|1.31
|1.30
|0.59
|1.44
|Revenue Estimate
|193.00M
|149.16M
|127.00M
|80.00M
|Revenue Actual
|195.84M
|164.10M
|126.02M
|124.25M
