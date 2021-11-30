Salesforce.com: Q3 Earnings Insights
Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Salesforce.com beat estimated earnings by 38.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.27 versus an estimate of $0.92, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,444,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 2.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Salesforce.com's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.92
|0.88
|0.75
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|1.48
|1.21
|1.04
|1.74
|Revenue Estimate
|6.24B
|5.89B
|5.68B
|5.25B
|Revenue Actual
|6.34B
|5.96B
|5.82B
|5.42B
