Salesforce.com: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 7:04pm   Comments
Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Salesforce.com beat estimated earnings by 38.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.27 versus an estimate of $0.92, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,444,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 2.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Salesforce.com's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.92 0.88 0.75 0.75
EPS Actual 1.48 1.21 1.04 1.74
Revenue Estimate 6.24B 5.89B 5.68B 5.25B
Revenue Actual 6.34B 5.96B 5.82B 5.42B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

