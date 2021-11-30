 Skip to main content

Recap: Hewlett Packard Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 7:03pm   Comments
Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hewlett Packard beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.48, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $146,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hewlett Packard's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.42 0.42 0.41 0.34
EPS Actual 0.47 0.46 0.52 0.37
Revenue Estimate 6.92B 6.62B 6.72B 6.88B
Revenue Actual 6.90B 6.70B 6.83B 7.21B

