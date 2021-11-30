Recap: Hewlett Packard Q4 Earnings
Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hewlett Packard beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.48, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $146,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hewlett Packard's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.42
|0.41
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.46
|0.52
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|6.92B
|6.62B
|6.72B
|6.88B
|Revenue Actual
|6.90B
|6.70B
|6.83B
|7.21B
