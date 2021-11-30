 Skip to main content

Recap: Box Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 6:17pm   Comments
Recap: Box Q3 Earnings

Box (NYSE:BOX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Box beat estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.21, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $28,041,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.95% drop in the share price the next day.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Box management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.2 and $0.21 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -6.82% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Box, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

