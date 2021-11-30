Recap: Box Q3 Earnings

Box (NYSE:BOX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Box beat estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.21, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $28,041,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.95% drop in the share price the next day.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Box management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.2 and $0.21 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -6.82% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Box, a bearish signal to many investors.

