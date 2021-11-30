Recap: Zscaler Q1 Earnings

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zscaler beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.12, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $87,939,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zscaler's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.07 0.08 0.06 EPS Actual 0.14 0.15 0.10 0.14 Revenue Estimate 186.82M 163.71M 147.35M 132.31M Revenue Actual 197.07M 176.40M 157.04M 142.58M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Zscaler management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.12 and $0.12 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -14.29% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Zscaler, a bearish signal to many investors.

