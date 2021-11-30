Recap: Zscaler Q1 Earnings
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zscaler beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.12, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $87,939,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zscaler's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.07
|0.08
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.15
|0.10
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|186.82M
|163.71M
|147.35M
|132.31M
|Revenue Actual
|197.07M
|176.40M
|157.04M
|142.58M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Zscaler management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.12 and $0.12 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -14.29% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Zscaler, a bearish signal to many investors.
