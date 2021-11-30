 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

$1000 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 5 Years, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 12:08pm   Comments
Share:
$1000 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 5 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.92% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000.00 In KKR: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 64.6 shares of KKR & Co at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in KKR would have produced an average annual return of 36.59%. Currently, KKR & Co has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion.

KKR & Co's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000.00 in KKR & Co you would have approximately $5,292.11 today.

In other words, you would have more than 50X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (KKR)

KKR Offers To Takeover Telecom Italia At 46% Premium
KKR, GIP Agree To Acquire CyrusOne For $15B
$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 5 Years, Would Be Worth This Much
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About KKR & Co
Where KKR & Co Stands With Analysts
Where KKR & Co Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com