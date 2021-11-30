 Skip to main content

Synopsys Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 10:33am   Comments
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Synopsys will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.78.

Synopsys bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 8.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Synopsys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.78 1.52 1.47 1.57
EPS Actual 1.81 1.70 1.52 1.58
Price Change % 8.73% 3.1% -4.51% 4.34%

Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys were trading at $355.87 as of November 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 56.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

