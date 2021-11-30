 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Okta
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 10:32am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Okta

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Okta will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.24.

Okta bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 2.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Okta's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.2 -0.01 -0.01
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.1 0.06 0.04
Price Change % 2.64% -9.79% -6.22% 5.27%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Okta were trading at $223.61 as of November 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (OKTA)

Expert Ratings For Okta
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 18, 2021
What to Know About Digital Protection this Cybersecurity Awareness Month
Greater Demand for Cybersecurity, Including Identity & Access Management Software Solutions, Could be Boosting These Stocks
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings