Recap: UP Fintech Holding Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Recap: UP Fintech Holding Q3 Earnings

 

UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 03:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UP Fintech Holding missed estimated earnings by 72.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.033 versus an estimate of $0.12, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $22,739,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 8.59% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

